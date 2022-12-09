White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 92.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $69.80. 16,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,951. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
