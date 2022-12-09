White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.36. 112,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

