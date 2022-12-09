White Pine Capital LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,243 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust comprises about 2.6% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,716. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

