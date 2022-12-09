White Pine Capital LLC Sells 7,407 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises about 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,793,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPRF stock remained flat at $18.99 on Friday. 19,560 shares of the stock traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

