White Pine Capital LLC Trims Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 5.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

Donaldson Price Performance

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,206 shares of company stock worth $1,781,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

