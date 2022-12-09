White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,341,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,829,000 after buying an additional 109,854 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 22,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,955. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

