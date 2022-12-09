WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $699,801.44

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $699,801.44 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00445206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00035596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018493 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000741 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

