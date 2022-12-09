WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.