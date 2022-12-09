WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

