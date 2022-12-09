Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $245.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.