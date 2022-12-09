Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at MKM Partners

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6 %

WTW opened at $245.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,425,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

