Wilshire Advisors LLC Sells 15,983 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wilshire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 16.9% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after purchasing an additional 385,850 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,026,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,817 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.02. 63,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,571. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

