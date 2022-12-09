WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $85.85 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $85.85 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008873 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $21,244,009.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

