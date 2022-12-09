Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 911,932 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,932 shares during the period. Blue Apron makes up approximately 1.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.49% of Blue Apron worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blue Apron by 20.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Blue Apron by 2.9% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 18,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.19). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 213.15% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Blue Apron to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $103,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,622,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 114,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,639 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

