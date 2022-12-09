Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 831,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,391,000. Ross Stores makes up about 12.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $116.13. 5,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,784. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

