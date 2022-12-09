Wolfe Research Downgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Underperform

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the travel company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tripadvisor Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,554 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 122,546 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 82,515 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.