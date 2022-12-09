Wolfe Research Downgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Underperform

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the travel company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.
Shares of TRIP stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.29 and a beta of 1.25.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
