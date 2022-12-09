Woodline Partners LP Acquires 7,400 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.23% of First Horizon worth $26,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE FHN remained flat at $24.55 during trading on Friday. 26,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

