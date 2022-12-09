Woodline Partners LP Acquires 88,258 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,258 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up about 1.1% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $70,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

ARW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,457. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.