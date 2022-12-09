Woodline Partners LP Has $32.55 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,202 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

Activision Blizzard Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $74.30. 78,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.