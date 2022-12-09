Woodline Partners LP Has $41.34 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,174,073 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises 0.6% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $41,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.15. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

