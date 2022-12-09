Woodline Partners LP Has $56.62 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 550,738 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $56,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $309,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $76.72. 8,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

