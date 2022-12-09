Woodline Partners LP Invests $28.16 Million in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 648,800 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after acquiring an additional 336,717 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 4,683.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 255,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

