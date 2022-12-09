Woodline Partners LP Makes New $33.78 Million Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 456,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,776,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.37% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,949,000 after buying an additional 1,319,432 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after buying an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,551,000 after buying an additional 595,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,968,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,622,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. 221,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile



Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

