Woodline Partners LP Sells 33,203 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,203 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $35,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.84. 1,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

