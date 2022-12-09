Woodson Capital Management LP Decreases Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Woodson Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of European Wax Center worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Price Performance

European Wax Center stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,863. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $890.34 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About European Wax Center

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.