Woodson Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Woodson Capital Management LP decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 4.4% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

