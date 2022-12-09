Woodson Capital Management LP Makes New $7.25 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000. Meritage Homes comprises 1.0% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $53,256,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $12,927,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 482.7% in the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 915.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.08. 532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

