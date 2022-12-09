Woodson Capital Management LP Takes $11.82 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 242,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,000. Crocs accounts for 1.6% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Crocs Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,110. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.