Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 302,380 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 302,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,584,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. 14,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,748. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

