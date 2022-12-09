Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $20.08 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,219 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Lumen Technologies worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,288,982. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

