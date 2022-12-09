Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 251.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,386 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Cardinal Health worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $79.18. 18,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,555. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.