Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $39.04 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,615. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10. The company has a market cap of $394.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
