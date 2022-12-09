Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $15.63 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,537 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,779. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $320.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.34 and its 200-day moving average is $259.47.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

