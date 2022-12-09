Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $18.04 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,744. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

