Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 72,878 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,878 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Danaher by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after buying an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $271.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,553. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.27. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

