Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 120,658 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,137. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

