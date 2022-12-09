Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

GOOG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $94.21. 375,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,612,840. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

