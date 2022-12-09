Worm Capital LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. ABB comprises about 0.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 624,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Up 0.4 %

ABB stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

