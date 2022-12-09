Worm Capital LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Airbnb accounts for about 0.0% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 830,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,485,063. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.