WOW-token Price Down 0% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $439.01 million and approximately $1.02 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.01703842 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00028790 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000515 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.01772413 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04392471 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

