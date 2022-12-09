WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. WOW-token has a market cap of $438.88 million and approximately $10.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.55 or 0.01693875 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00029112 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000524 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.44 or 0.01763217 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001334 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04391554 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $10.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

