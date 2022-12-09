Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $290.68 or 0.01686294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $62.15 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,806,520 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

