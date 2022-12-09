Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61.22 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $291.44 or 0.01689665 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $61.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,813,844 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.