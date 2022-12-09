Wright Fund Management LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 100.0% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. 5,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

