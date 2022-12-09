Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 55,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.