XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 2.9 %

XPS stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.14. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 154 ($1.88). The company has a market cap of £298.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,057.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 102.86%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.52), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,462.02).

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

