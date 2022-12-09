XYO (XYO) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $53.68 million and $338,955.11 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00242068 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000117 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00417743 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $313,071.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

