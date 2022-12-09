Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.40 and traded as high as C$14.25. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$262.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.19.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

