Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,900 shares during the period. SMART Global makes up 2.8% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 5.91% of SMART Global worth $48,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 163.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 117.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 60.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 142.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SMART Global by 126.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SMART Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $817.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

