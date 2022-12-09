Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $155.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.75.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.