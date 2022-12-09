Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.84. 11,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,888. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $212,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

